758 TIMUQUANA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful setting for this updated pool home. Enter to find wood flooring thru out the living area with formal living room, separate dining area into spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and sliders out to the screen enclosed pool area.Split bedroom plan. Master suite has den/ office with double door entry, closet and access to the master bath with spa style shower with frameless glass, double vanities and soaking tub. His and her closets , sliders out to private oversized pool lanai. Washer, dryer, utility sink and cabinets in the laundry room off the garage. Both quest bedrooms with ceiling fans, great closet space and updated quest bath, pool with jacuzzi tub- propane and large back yard and open paver patio on the side. This is a non smoking residence and the owner prefers no pets please. Pool and trash is included in the rent.