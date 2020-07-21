All apartments in Palm Harbor
758 TIMUQUANA LANE
758 TIMUQUANA LANE

758 Timuquana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

758 Timuquana Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful setting for this updated pool home. Enter to find wood flooring thru out the living area with formal living room, separate dining area into spacious family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and sliders out to the screen enclosed pool area.Split bedroom plan. Master suite has den/ office with double door entry, closet and access to the master bath with spa style shower with frameless glass, double vanities and soaking tub. His and her closets , sliders out to private oversized pool lanai. Washer, dryer, utility sink and cabinets in the laundry room off the garage. Both quest bedrooms with ceiling fans, great closet space and updated quest bath, pool with jacuzzi tub- propane and large back yard and open paver patio on the side. This is a non smoking residence and the owner prefers no pets please. Pool and trash is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have any available units?
758 TIMUQUANA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have?
Some of 758 TIMUQUANA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 TIMUQUANA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
758 TIMUQUANA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 TIMUQUANA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE offers parking.
Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE has a pool.
Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have accessible units?
No, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 758 TIMUQUANA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 TIMUQUANA LANE has units with dishwashers.
