63 Gulfwinds Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage

Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322



Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort. Private open Gulf ramp access for residents of neighborhood with community center and playground. Front living room has cherry-oak wood floors and fireplace. Two large bedrooms on right and huge master bedroom on left. Both bathrooms remodeled with marble, vesel sinks and waterfall faucets, river rock accents. Inside laundry room with washer/ dryer and storage cabinets. Stainless steel Galley kitchen in middle with lots more cabinets. Second bamboo floor living room overlooking paved deck area and park. Two screened patios, two extra outside seating areas with FL landscaping allows you to enjoy all the butterfly and bird life on this 1/4 acre property. Two car plus garage has an amazing attic space above and work bench/ tool cabinet. Energy eff. w/ double paned windows, extra insul. with new roof, ac, and ceiling fans.

