Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

63 Gulfwinds Dr

63 Gulfwinds Drive · (727) 729-9368
Location

63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Baywood Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322

Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort. Private open Gulf ramp access for residents of neighborhood with community center and playground. Front living room has cherry-oak wood floors and fireplace. Two large bedrooms on right and huge master bedroom on left. Both bathrooms remodeled with marble, vesel sinks and waterfall faucets, river rock accents. Inside laundry room with washer/ dryer and storage cabinets. Stainless steel Galley kitchen in middle with lots more cabinets. Second bamboo floor living room overlooking paved deck area and park. Two screened patios, two extra outside seating areas with FL landscaping allows you to enjoy all the butterfly and bird life on this 1/4 acre property. Two car plus garage has an amazing attic space above and work bench/ tool cabinet. Energy eff. w/ double paned windows, extra insul. with new roof, ac, and ceiling fans.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275322
Property Id 275322

(RLNE5763297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have any available units?
63 Gulfwinds Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have?
Some of 63 Gulfwinds Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Gulfwinds Dr currently offering any rent specials?
63 Gulfwinds Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Gulfwinds Dr pet-friendly?
No, 63 Gulfwinds Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr offer parking?
Yes, 63 Gulfwinds Dr does offer parking.
Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Gulfwinds Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have a pool?
No, 63 Gulfwinds Dr does not have a pool.
Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have accessible units?
No, 63 Gulfwinds Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Gulfwinds Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Gulfwinds Dr has units with dishwashers.
