610 LINDA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pride of ownership Palm Harbor home on cul-de-sac. Three bedroom split plan, two bath and one car garage. Beautifully updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space plus a pantry opens into expansive living area. Sliders from living area open to comfortable screen porch with an adjoining barbeque grilling slab and nicely landscaped back yard. Newer wood look tile flooring throughout. The fenced yard will accommodate your family and a pet up to 40lbs. Zoned for Lake St George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High. Easy commutes via Curlew Rd., US 19 and McMullen Booth Road. Close to shopping, dining and Dunedin beaches.