610 LINDA COURT
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

610 LINDA COURT

610 Linda Court · No Longer Available
Location

610 Linda Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pride of ownership Palm Harbor home on cul-de-sac. Three bedroom split plan, two bath and one car garage. Beautifully updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space plus a pantry opens into expansive living area. Sliders from living area open to comfortable screen porch with an adjoining barbeque grilling slab and nicely landscaped back yard. Newer wood look tile flooring throughout. The fenced yard will accommodate your family and a pet up to 40lbs. Zoned for Lake St George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Countryside High. Easy commutes via Curlew Rd., US 19 and McMullen Booth Road. Close to shopping, dining and Dunedin beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

