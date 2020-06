Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool microwave

Absolutely beautiful, newly remodeled fully furnished single family house for rent. Completely updated with fully equipped kitchen and nice furnitures this place is looking for a new tenants. Small and well trained pets are welcomed. House is located in prestige neighborhood of Hammock Pines of Palm Harbor, just around the corner from Palm Harbor Middle School.