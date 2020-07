Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Almost new home, located with walking distance to downtown palm harbor and the beach only minutes away! Wood flooring and carpet throughout, tank-less gas water heater, gas range, gas fireplace, huge kitchen island, and tons of extras! Great A+ schools just minutes from the house. Master downstairs, with all other bedrooms upstairs. Locate on a quite cul-de-sac.