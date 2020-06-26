Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 4725 SWORDFISH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
4725 SWORDFISH WAY
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4725 SWORDFISH WAY
4725 Swordfish Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4725 Swordfish Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY LARGE SPACIOUS UNITS POOL WITH CLOSE ACCESS TO IS-19 PLENT OF BUSSINESS'S CLOSE BY... GARAGE ATTACHED. LOTS OF RENEWALS WITH NEW FLOORING. GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have any available units?
4725 SWORDFISH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Harbor, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Harbor Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have?
Some of 4725 SWORDFISH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4725 SWORDFISH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4725 SWORDFISH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 SWORDFISH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor
.
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY offers parking.
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY has a pool.
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have accessible units?
No, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 SWORDFISH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 SWORDFISH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Similar Pages
Palm Harbor 1 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg