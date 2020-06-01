4712 SWORDFISH WAY

Amenities

Beautiful Rottland home, 3 bed 2 1/2 bath end unit with additional windows, washer/dryer included, oversized 2 car garage, 2 mounted tv's on the wall. Over 18 ft. high ceilings, open floor plan, a stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops in kitchen & a beautiful open view of a large common area. The master is conveniently located on the 1st floor with 2 closets & additional sliders out to your screened- in, brick paved, lanai. The master bath has dual sinks, a garden tub & a separate glass shower. At the top of the stairs is the enormous loft. Could be used as an entertainment center, an office or both. Both guest rooms are very spacious. It's located just minutes from Lake Tarpon, the Pinellas Trail, the Tarpon Springs sponge docks, 35-45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 20 min. to St. Petersburg Airport & 30 min. from Clearwater Beach. 1 dog under 20 lbs. or 2 cats allowed. ANNUAL LEASE. 1st/last & security required.