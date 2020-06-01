All apartments in Palm Harbor
4712 SWORDFISH WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

4712 SWORDFISH WAY

4712 Swordfish Way · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4712 Swordfish Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Rottland home, 3 bed 2 1/2 bath end unit with additional windows, washer/dryer included, oversized 2 car garage, 2 mounted tv's on the wall. Over 18 ft. high ceilings, open floor plan, a stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops in kitchen & a beautiful open view of a large common area. The master is conveniently located on the 1st floor with 2 closets & additional sliders out to your screened- in, brick paved, lanai. The master bath has dual sinks, a garden tub & a separate glass shower. At the top of the stairs is the enormous loft. Could be used as an entertainment center, an office or both. Both guest rooms are very spacious. It's located just minutes from Lake Tarpon, the Pinellas Trail, the Tarpon Springs sponge docks, 35-45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 20 min. to St. Petersburg Airport & 30 min. from Clearwater Beach. 1 dog under 20 lbs. or 2 cats allowed. ANNUAL LEASE. 1st/last & security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have any available units?
4712 SWORDFISH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have?
Some of 4712 SWORDFISH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 SWORDFISH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4712 SWORDFISH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 SWORDFISH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY offers parking.
Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have a pool?
No, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have accessible units?
No, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 SWORDFISH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 SWORDFISH WAY has units with dishwashers.
