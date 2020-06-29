All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

455 ALT 19 S

455 Alt 19 S # 6 · No Longer Available
Location

455 Alt 19 S # 6, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Spacious second floor one bedroom unit in all-age waterfront complex with two pools and tennis courts. Unit has full sized washer & dryer, tile floors throughout, solid wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, and crown molding, balcony with storage closet. Harbor Club, conveniently located for Tampa commutes via Tampa or Curlew Rd., is next to the Pinellas Trail and just minutes from Caladesi Beach and Honeymoon Island. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and a very small pet is acceptable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 ALT 19 S have any available units?
455 ALT 19 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 ALT 19 S have?
Some of 455 ALT 19 S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 ALT 19 S currently offering any rent specials?
455 ALT 19 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 ALT 19 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S is pet friendly.
Does 455 ALT 19 S offer parking?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not offer parking.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have a pool?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has a pool.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have accessible units?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not have accessible units.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has units with dishwashers.

