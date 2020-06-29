455 ALT 19 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Spacious second floor one bedroom unit in all-age waterfront complex with two pools and tennis courts. Unit has full sized washer & dryer, tile floors throughout, solid wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, and crown molding, balcony with storage closet. Harbor Club, conveniently located for Tampa commutes via Tampa or Curlew Rd., is next to the Pinellas Trail and just minutes from Caladesi Beach and Honeymoon Island. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and a very small pet is acceptable.