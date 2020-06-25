All apartments in Palm Harbor
455 ALT 19 S
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

455 ALT 19 S

455 Alt 19 S # 43 · No Longer Available
Location

455 Alt 19 S # 43, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This FIRST FLOOR UNIT is a must see. Each room offers a view of the natural mangroves. If you look closely you can catch a refreshing glimpse of the amazing waterway behind it. No details were spared when this condo was remodeled. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gleaming tile floors, new AC, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and a stackable washer & dryer. The living room is complete with THE CUTEST office nook, including built in shelves perfect for printers, and other office supplies. DO NOT miss out on the newly remodeled unit, HUGE bathrooms, GREAT walk-in closets, tons of extra storage, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the awesome community amenities including pools, and tennis courts. Perfectly located just minutes from Florida's famous beaches, Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island, and Caladesi Island State Park, and TONS more. Call today to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 ALT 19 S have any available units?
455 ALT 19 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 ALT 19 S have?
Some of 455 ALT 19 S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 ALT 19 S currently offering any rent specials?
455 ALT 19 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 ALT 19 S pet-friendly?
No, 455 ALT 19 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 455 ALT 19 S offer parking?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not offer parking.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have a pool?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has a pool.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have accessible units?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not have accessible units.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has units with dishwashers.
