455 ALT 19 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

This FIRST FLOOR UNIT is a must see. Each room offers a view of the natural mangroves. If you look closely you can catch a refreshing glimpse of the amazing waterway behind it. No details were spared when this condo was remodeled. Featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gleaming tile floors, new AC, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and a stackable washer & dryer. The living room is complete with THE CUTEST office nook, including built in shelves perfect for printers, and other office supplies. DO NOT miss out on the newly remodeled unit, HUGE bathrooms, GREAT walk-in closets, tons of extra storage, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the awesome community amenities including pools, and tennis courts. Perfectly located just minutes from Florida's famous beaches, Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island, and Caladesi Island State Park, and TONS more. Call today to schedule your private showing.