Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

455 ALT 19 S

455 Alt 19 S # 125
Location

455 Alt 19 S # 125, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Lease this 2 bed 2 bath condo which features a split floor plan. Beautifully finished with wood laminate throughout, stainless steel appliances and new kitchen cabinets, Washer and dryer inside unit, walk in closets and a new carpet in bedrooms. The property is only minutes from the Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island and has access to the Pinellas Trail. The community features, a tennis court, 2 pools, a hot tub, a half court for basketball, grilling area and a car washing station. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 ALT 19 S have any available units?
455 ALT 19 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 ALT 19 S have?
Some of 455 ALT 19 S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 ALT 19 S currently offering any rent specials?
455 ALT 19 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 ALT 19 S pet-friendly?
No, 455 ALT 19 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 455 ALT 19 S offer parking?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not offer parking.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have a pool?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has a pool.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have accessible units?
No, 455 ALT 19 S does not have accessible units.
Does 455 ALT 19 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 ALT 19 S has units with dishwashers.
