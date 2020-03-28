455 ALT 19 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Lease this 2 bed 2 bath condo which features a split floor plan. Beautifully finished with wood laminate throughout, stainless steel appliances and new kitchen cabinets, Washer and dryer inside unit, walk in closets and a new carpet in bedrooms. The property is only minutes from the Dunedin Causeway & Honeymoon Island and has access to the Pinellas Trail. The community features, a tennis court, 2 pools, a hot tub, a half court for basketball, grilling area and a car washing station. A must see!