406 LENNOX ROAD W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Available NOW FOR RENT! Gleneagles Condo 2BR/2BA/1Carport Upstairs Unit with cathedral ceilings 1050sqft overlooks park like setting; Gleneagles is a beautiful treed community next to Innisbrook! Living / Dining combo, screened Lanai off Dining area plus courtyard area w/storage shed. Kitchen is open to dining area and includes washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Newer interior paint; Master bedroom has private bath. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet included. Heated Community Pool, Clubhouse & Tennis Courts available for your enjoyment. Non Smoking Residence; Owner prefers No Pets; Enjoy living in this cozy condo with a Parklike setting just minutes away from Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Available NOW FOR RENT!