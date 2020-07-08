All apartments in Palm Harbor
406 LENNOX ROAD W
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

406 LENNOX ROAD W

406 Lennox Road West · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

406 Lennox Road West, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Gleneagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available NOW FOR RENT! Gleneagles Condo 2BR/2BA/1Carport Upstairs Unit with cathedral ceilings 1050sqft overlooks park like setting; Gleneagles is a beautiful treed community next to Innisbrook! Living / Dining combo, screened Lanai off Dining area plus courtyard area w/storage shed. Kitchen is open to dining area and includes washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Newer interior paint; Master bedroom has private bath. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet included. Heated Community Pool, Clubhouse & Tennis Courts available for your enjoyment. Non Smoking Residence; Owner prefers No Pets; Enjoy living in this cozy condo with a Parklike setting just minutes away from Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Available NOW FOR RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have any available units?
406 LENNOX ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have?
Some of 406 LENNOX ROAD W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 LENNOX ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
406 LENNOX ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 LENNOX ROAD W pet-friendly?
No, 406 LENNOX ROAD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W offer parking?
Yes, 406 LENNOX ROAD W offers parking.
Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 LENNOX ROAD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have a pool?
Yes, 406 LENNOX ROAD W has a pool.
Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 406 LENNOX ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 406 LENNOX ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 LENNOX ROAD W has units with dishwashers.

