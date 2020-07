Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home zoned for top rated schools - Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor University. Newer windows, newer roof, ceramic tile thru out (no carpet) , covered lanai, fireplace, and split plan are just some of the features of this home. Home also has nice private screened in pool, large fence in yard with a separate outdoor patio, and storage unit. Kitchen has a dishwasher, flat top range and above mounted microwave.