3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Totally updated, New tile floor everywhere, new paint. Adorable, three large bedrooms, two full baths, massive bonus room with a dream kitchen. Huge private fenced in backyard for kids to play. Step into your bright and open great room with french doors, kitchen is perfect, tastefully updated with eat in space for the whole family. Master with private bath, Bedrooms are great size to accommodate all your belongings. A surprise bonus room off the kitchen (previously garage) will be your getaway. Huge Shed in the backyard. Fantastic location, awesome layout, Must see. community pool, playground, tennis court, and boat launch. Owner is Realtor