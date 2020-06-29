All apartments in Palm Harbor
3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE

3892 Nighthawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3892 Nighthawk Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Totally updated, New tile floor everywhere, new paint. Adorable, three large bedrooms, two full baths, massive bonus room with a dream kitchen. Huge private fenced in backyard for kids to play. Step into your bright and open great room with french doors, kitchen is perfect, tastefully updated with eat in space for the whole family. Master with private bath, Bedrooms are great size to accommodate all your belongings. A surprise bonus room off the kitchen (previously garage) will be your getaway. Huge Shed in the backyard. Fantastic location, awesome layout, Must see. community pool, playground, tennis court, and boat launch. Owner is Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have any available units?
3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have?
Some of 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3892 NIGHTHAWK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

