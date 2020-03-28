3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house. Walk in through a long covered patio entrance into a very large Living/Dining room combo with sliding glass doors to enclosed patio within fenced back-yard, wall to wall ceramic tile, nice size windows for beautiful, natural sun light. Kitchen has breakfast bar and beautiful cabinetry. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom has sliding glass doors to enclosed patio area . Beautiful oak trees front and backyard. Large sized 2 car garage. Minutes from golf courses, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and much more.