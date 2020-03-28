All apartments in Palm Harbor
3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE

3797 Orchard Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3797 Orchard Highland Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage house. Walk in through a long covered patio entrance into a very large Living/Dining room combo with sliding glass doors to enclosed patio within fenced back-yard, wall to wall ceramic tile, nice size windows for beautiful, natural sun light. Kitchen has breakfast bar and beautiful cabinetry. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom has sliding glass doors to enclosed patio area . Beautiful oak trees front and backyard. Large sized 2 car garage. Minutes from golf courses, colleges, shopping centers, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have any available units?
3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have?
Some of 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3797 ORCHARD HIGHLANDS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
