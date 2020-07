Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lake St. George - Two bedroom plus den home in great school district. Open floorplan with laminate flooring throughout the living areas, open kitchen with nice countertop space and newer appliances. Den could be a third bedroom or great office space. Master bedroom has walk in closet. One car attached garage and fenced in yard with large open patio and nice view. Available immediately!