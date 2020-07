Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful house to call home. This house offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage and access to the community pool. Located in a very desirable location, in the heart of Tampa Bay. Within a short drive to Tampa and Clearwater Beaches. It shows pride of ownership. One small dog is ok, max weight is 35lbs, none aggressive breeds. HOA approval required, HOA looking for no criminal records. Renter’s insurance required by owner.