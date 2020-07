Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This clean and cosy home is located in highly desirable Village of Woodland Hills. The community features a swimming pool, playground, dog walk, and tennis courts-all of which are available to residents. This home is freshly painted and landscaped with new stainless steel appliances and new flooring in the bedrooms. 3/2 with a wood burning fireplace, a 2 car garage, and a fenced-in yard. The property is adjacent to Highland Lakes Elementary, and sits on a cul-de-sac street.