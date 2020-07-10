3616 SAMMY COURT

Amenities

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE USING CDC GUIDELINES, NO CONTACT SHOWINGS, SOCIAL DISTANCING! Light, Bright, Extra Clean updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage, FENCED IN YARD is available for for rent. NEWLY & COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! Tile Flooring Throughout! HOME WILL BE PAINTED IN ALL GRAYS PRIOR TO MOVE IN, FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT! Open Floor Plan, Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances (fridge with ice maker), Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Large Closets, Sliders out to huge fenced in yard from master bedroom as well as living room. Quiet Cul-de-sac location; A RATED SCHOOLS-- Lake St. George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle, Countryside High School. Home in desirable Palm Harbor near area amenities and short drive to Honeymoon Island.