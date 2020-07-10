All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3616 SAMMY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3616 SAMMY COURT
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3616 SAMMY COURT

3616 Sammy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3616 Sammy Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE USING CDC GUIDELINES, NO CONTACT SHOWINGS, SOCIAL DISTANCING! Light, Bright, Extra Clean updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage, FENCED IN YARD is available for for rent. NEWLY & COMPLETELY REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! Tile Flooring Throughout! HOME WILL BE PAINTED IN ALL GRAYS PRIOR TO MOVE IN, FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT! Open Floor Plan, Breakfast Bar, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances (fridge with ice maker), Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Large Closets, Sliders out to huge fenced in yard from master bedroom as well as living room. Quiet Cul-de-sac location; A RATED SCHOOLS-- Lake St. George Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle, Countryside High School. Home in desirable Palm Harbor near area amenities and short drive to Honeymoon Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 SAMMY COURT have any available units?
3616 SAMMY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 SAMMY COURT have?
Some of 3616 SAMMY COURT's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 SAMMY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3616 SAMMY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 SAMMY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3616 SAMMY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3616 SAMMY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3616 SAMMY COURT offers parking.
Does 3616 SAMMY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 SAMMY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 SAMMY COURT have a pool?
No, 3616 SAMMY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3616 SAMMY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3616 SAMMY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 SAMMY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 SAMMY COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg