Last updated March 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD

3586 Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3586 Ridge Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Village of Woodland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent in the highly sought after Woodland Hills community. Located at the dead end of street with private conservation area across the street, you arrive at the well landscaped home which guides you to the front door. At the foyer you will notice the grand family room with soaring cathedral ceilings, and enough space for any entertaining. There is tasteful neutral wood laminate flooring, which flows throughout the home. Adjacent you will find a quaint dining nook or office space with windows overflowing with sunlight. The kitchen is beyond spacious with plenty of counter space to please any chef, and even has room for an island if you choose. The dining area is perfect for dinners with a large table. The guest bedrooms are oversized with great closet space and feature neutral colors throughout. The master retreat continues the cathedral ceilings making it feel very large and inviting, and also features sliding glass doors to the lanai. The connected master bath is abundant in natural light and includes a garden tub, double vanity and private commode with shower stall. This home boasts a great backyard with a screened-in lanai. Woodland Hills offers a community club house with a pool, playground & tennis court. This home is currently zoned for Eastlake High, Carwise Middle & Highland Lakes Elementary. Close to beaches, state parks, shopping & hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
