3586 RIDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great opportunity to rent in the highly sought after Woodland Hills community. Located at the dead end of street with private conservation area across the street, you arrive at the well landscaped home which guides you to the front door. At the foyer you will notice the grand family room with soaring cathedral ceilings, and enough space for any entertaining. There is tasteful neutral wood laminate flooring, which flows throughout the home. Adjacent you will find a quaint dining nook or office space with windows overflowing with sunlight. The kitchen is beyond spacious with plenty of counter space to please any chef, and even has room for an island if you choose. The dining area is perfect for dinners with a large table. The guest bedrooms are oversized with great closet space and feature neutral colors throughout. The master retreat continues the cathedral ceilings making it feel very large and inviting, and also features sliding glass doors to the lanai. The connected master bath is abundant in natural light and includes a garden tub, double vanity and private commode with shower stall. This home boasts a great backyard with a screened-in lanai. Woodland Hills offers a community club house with a pool, playground & tennis court. This home is currently zoned for Eastlake High, Carwise Middle & Highland Lakes Elementary. Close to beaches, state parks, shopping & hospitals.