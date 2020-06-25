All apartments in Palm Harbor
3545 ROLLING TRAIL
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

3545 ROLLING TRAIL

3545 Rolling Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3545 Rolling Trail, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Village of Woodland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
For Rent! Spacious 3 Bedroom Pool home in Woodland Hills subdivision in Palm Harbor. This home features a large formal living room and dining room, separate family room with a wood burning fireplace. Nice split floor plan with lots of upgrades, Kitchen updated with Stainless steel, tile, snack bar and separate breakfast area. Master bath features a large garden tub separate shower and large walk in closet. Sliders open to nice screened lanai, and sparkling pool. Yard is fenced. Community has a large swimming pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have any available units?
3545 ROLLING TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have?
Some of 3545 ROLLING TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 ROLLING TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3545 ROLLING TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 ROLLING TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL has a pool.
Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 ROLLING TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 ROLLING TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
