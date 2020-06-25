3545 ROLLING TRAIL

Amenities
For Rent! Spacious 3 Bedroom Pool home in Woodland Hills subdivision in Palm Harbor. This home features a large formal living room and dining room, separate family room with a wood burning fireplace. Nice split floor plan with lots of upgrades, Kitchen updated with Stainless steel, tile, snack bar and separate breakfast area. Master bath features a large garden tub separate shower and large walk in closet. Sliders open to nice screened lanai, and sparkling pool. Yard is fenced. Community has a large swimming pool and tennis courts.