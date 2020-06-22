All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
3433 ROLLING TRAIL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3433 ROLLING TRAIL

3433 Rolling Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Rolling Trail, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Village of Woodland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome rental opportunity in the Village of Woodland Hills Community. This 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage "POOL HOME" is conveniently located just off Tampa Rd and includes LAWN and POOL SERVICE. This split plan home has updated spacious kitchen newer appliances lots of cabinet and counter space snack bar and larger breakfast nook over-looking the pool area. The king size master bedroom and adjoining bathroom has double vanity, garden tub, private commode and stall shower. The formal living room area has wood burning fireplace vaulted ceiling open bright and over looks the private caged pool area. "Includes full size Washer & Dryer" This is a nice clean well maintained pool home located in a preferred Palm Harbor community just minutes from all good restaurants, shops, services "Gulf Beaches" and the preferred Pinellas County Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have any available units?
3433 ROLLING TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have?
Some of 3433 ROLLING TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 ROLLING TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3433 ROLLING TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 ROLLING TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL does offer parking.
Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL has a pool.
Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 ROLLING TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 ROLLING TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
