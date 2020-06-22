3433 ROLLING TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome rental opportunity in the Village of Woodland Hills Community. This 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage "POOL HOME" is conveniently located just off Tampa Rd and includes LAWN and POOL SERVICE. This split plan home has updated spacious kitchen newer appliances lots of cabinet and counter space snack bar and larger breakfast nook over-looking the pool area. The king size master bedroom and adjoining bathroom has double vanity, garden tub, private commode and stall shower. The formal living room area has wood burning fireplace vaulted ceiling open bright and over looks the private caged pool area. "Includes full size Washer & Dryer" This is a nice clean well maintained pool home located in a preferred Palm Harbor community just minutes from all good restaurants, shops, services "Gulf Beaches" and the preferred Pinellas County Schools!