3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool shuffle board garage hot tub tennis court

Newly renovated Villa in 55+ Community of Highland Lakes!

All newer wood laminate floors, newer paint throughout, kitchen and bathroom ceilings all have recessed can lighting. Split floor plan with large master suite, walk in closet plus 2nd closet! Master bath has twin sinks, walk in shower and lots of cabinet space for storage! Living room has skylight and sliding glass doors to an all weather air conditioned patio. Split floor plan 2nd bedroom is light and bright with oversize closet. Inside utility room with laundry sink, cabinets and full sized washer & dryer. New remote ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Chandelier in dining area and eating space in large kitchen. Garden window in kitchen for planting all your favorite herbs and veggies! All year round patio with ceiling fan and door to outside green area. Side end Oversized Garage with lots of room for extra storage.

VOG III has separate Community Pool and Patio area for tenants use.

Association application fee of $100, to Highland Lakes HOA. Additional $98 PER MO. for Golf membership for 2, 27 hole golf course, heated olympic size pool, tennis courts, pickel shuffle boards, clubhouse, Lake Lodge with 2 heated pools, spa and boat access to Lake Tarpon; plus various club activities. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, medical care and airports.Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Park Beaches are just about 7 miles away! Not in a Flood Zone!

SORRY NO SMOKING & NO PETS ARE PERMITTED!!ALL ROOM SIZES TO BE VERIFIED BY APPLICANT.