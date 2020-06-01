All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 PM

3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E

3411 Stonehaven Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3411 Stonehaven Court East, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly renovated Villa in 55+ Community of Highland Lakes!
All newer wood laminate floors, newer paint throughout, kitchen and bathroom ceilings all have recessed can lighting. Split floor plan with large master suite, walk in closet plus 2nd closet! Master bath has twin sinks, walk in shower and lots of cabinet space for storage! Living room has skylight and sliding glass doors to an all weather air conditioned patio. Split floor plan 2nd bedroom is light and bright with oversize closet. Inside utility room with laundry sink, cabinets and full sized washer & dryer. New remote ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Chandelier in dining area and eating space in large kitchen. Garden window in kitchen for planting all your favorite herbs and veggies! All year round patio with ceiling fan and door to outside green area. Side end Oversized Garage with lots of room for extra storage.
VOG III has separate Community Pool and Patio area for tenants use.
Association application fee of $100, to Highland Lakes HOA. Additional $98 PER MO. for Golf membership for 2, 27 hole golf course, heated olympic size pool, tennis courts, pickel shuffle boards, clubhouse, Lake Lodge with 2 heated pools, spa and boat access to Lake Tarpon; plus various club activities. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, medical care and airports.Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Park Beaches are just about 7 miles away! Not in a Flood Zone!
SORRY NO SMOKING & NO PETS ARE PERMITTED!!ALL ROOM SIZES TO BE VERIFIED BY APPLICANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have any available units?
3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have?
Some of 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E offer parking?
Yes, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E offers parking.
Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have a pool?
Yes, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E has a pool.
Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have accessible units?
No, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 STONEHAVEN COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg