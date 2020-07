Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Charming 'Key West' style apartment with in footsteps of the Gulf of Mexico. Property is located in a boater's paradise among the million dollar homes of beautiful Ozona. This spacious two bedroom apartment features ceramic tile throughout, kitchen with updated appliances, freshly painted interior, large master bedroom, full bathroom, and a beautiful view overlooking the pool area. Property features open porches, private fenced in yard, and a laundry room. A MUST SEE!