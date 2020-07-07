All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

3313 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Wonderful 2BR/2BA Condo on the 2nd floor in The Bentley at Cobbs Landing! This Palm Harbor condo features a spacious open floor plan with a combined living and dining room which opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. Both bedrooms are bright and spacious with great walk in closets with custom shelving and ceilings fans. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in lanai, which includes additional storage. The Bentley at Cobbs Landing is Palm Harbor's hidden treasure! This gated community offers tons of amenities including resort style pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and basketball court, picnic area with grills and tons more! Located in the prestigious Cobb's Landing area and considered a Class A School District, just minutes from Highway 19, Tampa Road, and Gulf beaches. This unit also includes an assigned carport parking spot as well as basic cable. Water/sewer included up to $25/month Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/qw0pWYrboqc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have any available units?
3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have?
Some of 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 is pet friendly.
Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 offers parking.
Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have a pool?
Yes, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 has a pool.
Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.

