3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Wonderful 2BR/2BA Condo on the 2nd floor in The Bentley at Cobbs Landing! This Palm Harbor condo features a spacious open floor plan with a combined living and dining room which opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. Both bedrooms are bright and spacious with great walk in closets with custom shelving and ceilings fans. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in lanai, which includes additional storage. The Bentley at Cobbs Landing is Palm Harbor's hidden treasure! This gated community offers tons of amenities including resort style pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and basketball court, picnic area with grills and tons more! Located in the prestigious Cobb's Landing area and considered a Class A School District, just minutes from Highway 19, Tampa Road, and Gulf beaches. This unit also includes an assigned carport parking spot as well as basic cable. Water/sewer included up to $25/month Available Now. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/qw0pWYrboqc