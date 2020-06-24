All apartments in Palm Harbor
3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N
3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

3295 Fox Chase Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3295 Fox Chase Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
This second-floor gem in popular Fox Chase was JUST FULLY RENOVATED!!! In the kitchen, there are all-new cabinets with new designer backsplash, a brand new stainless side by side refrigerator and oven (there are stainless microwave and dishwasher too). Fresh paint and brand new bifold doors throughout. The master bedroom walk-in closet features built-in shelving. The Master bathroom has been updated as well with brand new vanity and mirror. No carpet! There's a large 18 x 6 covered, screened-in porch with your own private laundry room with washer and dryer at the end of the porch. Fox Chase is the perfect location with it’s proximity to shopping, restaurants, malls, gulf beaches, entertainment, and medical facilities. It has an abundance of amenities including a community pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball, clubhouse with billiards, ping pong and a fitness area. Sorry, no pets allowed in this building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have any available units?
3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
