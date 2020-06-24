3295 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table shuffle board tennis court

This second-floor gem in popular Fox Chase was JUST FULLY RENOVATED!!! In the kitchen, there are all-new cabinets with new designer backsplash, a brand new stainless side by side refrigerator and oven (there are stainless microwave and dishwasher too). Fresh paint and brand new bifold doors throughout. The master bedroom walk-in closet features built-in shelving. The Master bathroom has been updated as well with brand new vanity and mirror. No carpet! There's a large 18 x 6 covered, screened-in porch with your own private laundry room with washer and dryer at the end of the porch. Fox Chase is the perfect location with it’s proximity to shopping, restaurants, malls, gulf beaches, entertainment, and medical facilities. It has an abundance of amenities including a community pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, bocce ball, clubhouse with billiards, ping pong and a fitness area. Sorry, no pets allowed in this building.