3260 MCMATH DRIVE

Amenities
Immaculate! A joy to show! Highland Lakes 55+ community and your small pet is welcome. A rare offering to lease this spacious 2 bdrm., 2 bath and 2 car attached garage plus a year round den, office or Florida room. Large eat-in kitchen plus separate formal dining area. Generous sized living room with soaring ceilings. Split bedrooms. New fans throughout. Inside laundry. New A/C. Screened 2 car garage with garage door opener. Highland Lakes is a top ranking 55+ active adult community. For a nominal fee, $108 per year, all amenities will be offered including an Olympic size, heated pool; a 27 hole golf course, a Clubhouse offering an array of activities. Additionally, there are tennis, bocce, shuffleboard courts and more. Welcome home to the Florida lifestyle!