3260 MCMATH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate! A joy to show! Highland Lakes 55+ community and your small pet is welcome. A rare offering to lease this spacious 2 bdrm., 2 bath and 2 car attached garage plus a year round den, office or Florida room. Large eat-in kitchen plus separate formal dining area. Generous sized living room with soaring ceilings. Split bedrooms. New fans throughout. Inside laundry. New A/C. Screened 2 car garage with garage door opener. Highland Lakes is a top ranking 55+ active adult community. For a nominal fee, $108 per year, all amenities will be offered including an Olympic size, heated pool; a 27 hole golf course, a Clubhouse offering an array of activities. Additionally, there are tennis, bocce, shuffleboard courts and more. Welcome home to the Florida lifestyle!