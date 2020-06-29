All apartments in Palm Harbor
3260 MCMATH DRIVE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

3260 MCMATH DRIVE

3260 Mc Math Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Mc Math Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate! A joy to show! Highland Lakes 55+ community and your small pet is welcome. A rare offering to lease this spacious 2 bdrm., 2 bath and 2 car attached garage plus a year round den, office or Florida room. Large eat-in kitchen plus separate formal dining area. Generous sized living room with soaring ceilings. Split bedrooms. New fans throughout. Inside laundry. New A/C. Screened 2 car garage with garage door opener. Highland Lakes is a top ranking 55+ active adult community. For a nominal fee, $108 per year, all amenities will be offered including an Olympic size, heated pool; a 27 hole golf course, a Clubhouse offering an array of activities. Additionally, there are tennis, bocce, shuffleboard courts and more. Welcome home to the Florida lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have any available units?
3260 MCMATH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have?
Some of 3260 MCMATH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 MCMATH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3260 MCMATH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 MCMATH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 MCMATH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 MCMATH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
