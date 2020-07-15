All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3198 CLAREMONT PLACE

3198 Claremont Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3198 Claremont Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

Award winning Palm Harbor University! Nice 2 BR 2 Bath End Unit Villa with attached garage, cul-de-sac location - across the street from Sutherland elementary school. (Sorry No pets allowed in this community) Freshly painted, Open floor plan, Great RM with vaulted ceiling opens to the dining RM. Eat-in kitchen with nice windows makes it light and bright. 2 Sliding glass doors leading to the enclosed covered lanai overlooking a large backyard, great for all your barbecue gatherings. Master suite with a large walk in closet & Private bath. 2nd BR with a good size wall to wall closet. Rent includes, 2 community swimming pools, lawn, & basic cable. Minutes to Honeymoon Beach /Caladesi Island, Howard Park, shopping & schools. 30-40 minutes to Tampa Airport. . Very nice and clean. Desirable community, very quiet neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have any available units?
3198 CLAREMONT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have?
Some of 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3198 CLAREMONT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE offers parking.
Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE has a pool.
Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3198 CLAREMONT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
