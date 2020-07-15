3198 CLAREMONT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Award winning Palm Harbor University! Nice 2 BR 2 Bath End Unit Villa with attached garage, cul-de-sac location - across the street from Sutherland elementary school. (Sorry No pets allowed in this community) Freshly painted, Open floor plan, Great RM with vaulted ceiling opens to the dining RM. Eat-in kitchen with nice windows makes it light and bright. 2 Sliding glass doors leading to the enclosed covered lanai overlooking a large backyard, great for all your barbecue gatherings. Master suite with a large walk in closet & Private bath. 2nd BR with a good size wall to wall closet. Rent includes, 2 community swimming pools, lawn, & basic cable. Minutes to Honeymoon Beach /Caladesi Island, Howard Park, shopping & schools. 30-40 minutes to Tampa Airport. . Very nice and clean. Desirable community, very quiet neighborhood. Available for immediate occupancy.