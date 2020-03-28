All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE

3160 Cypress Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3160 Cypress Green Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Rustic Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this wonderful 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home with screened enclosed pool close to shopping, dining and recreation. You will love the Waterfall as you walk up the sidewalk to the front entry; Inside step into high volume ceilings and a great corner fireplace with a bar to the kitchen and wall of sliders to the outdoor pool; this spacious great room has multiple options for dining and living layouts; the kitchen offers a bar area with stools and has a double stainless sink, the living is all tiled and has a wood burning fireplace and sliders to the screened enclosed lanai; both bedrooms are spacious in size and have built ins in the closets allowing for great storage; the bath is neutral in decor and offers a tub/ shower; the outdoors offers a fully fenced yard and the pool plus a great storage shed for all those outdoor toys. All this and you have good schools and a wonderful community. Stop by today and check out the next spot that could be yours to call home. Furniture can be included or removed ... your choice! Extra parking in drive, 1 car garage with opener and stackable washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg