3160 CYPRESS GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this wonderful 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home with screened enclosed pool close to shopping, dining and recreation. You will love the Waterfall as you walk up the sidewalk to the front entry; Inside step into high volume ceilings and a great corner fireplace with a bar to the kitchen and wall of sliders to the outdoor pool; this spacious great room has multiple options for dining and living layouts; the kitchen offers a bar area with stools and has a double stainless sink, the living is all tiled and has a wood burning fireplace and sliders to the screened enclosed lanai; both bedrooms are spacious in size and have built ins in the closets allowing for great storage; the bath is neutral in decor and offers a tub/ shower; the outdoors offers a fully fenced yard and the pool plus a great storage shed for all those outdoor toys. All this and you have good schools and a wonderful community. Stop by today and check out the next spot that could be yours to call home. Furniture can be included or removed ... your choice! Extra parking in drive, 1 car garage with opener and stackable washer and dryer included.