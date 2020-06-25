3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this two bedroom, two full bath villa style home with vaulted ceilings which makes the space look larger. Nearly new sliding doors in the great room and master bedroom open to a finished sunroom (which could even be an office). Painted in neutral colors with newer wood laminate and carpet flooring. Custom lighting, newer ceiling fans, newer A/C for lower electric bills, updated bathroom. Includes a one car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer, kitchen appliances, and trash and water are included along with a beautiful community swimming pool. Sorry, no pets! Ready and waiting for you. Convenient location very close to Tampa Road. The area has A-rated schools and is just minutes to beaches. Enjoy Florida living at Cloverplace today!