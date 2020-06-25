All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE
3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

3140 Cloverplace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3140 Cloverplace Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cloverplace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this two bedroom, two full bath villa style home with vaulted ceilings which makes the space look larger. Nearly new sliding doors in the great room and master bedroom open to a finished sunroom (which could even be an office). Painted in neutral colors with newer wood laminate and carpet flooring. Custom lighting, newer ceiling fans, newer A/C for lower electric bills, updated bathroom. Includes a one car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer, kitchen appliances, and trash and water are included along with a beautiful community swimming pool. Sorry, no pets! Ready and waiting for you. Convenient location very close to Tampa Road. The area has A-rated schools and is just minutes to beaches. Enjoy Florida living at Cloverplace today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have any available units?
3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have?
Some of 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
