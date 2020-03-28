All apartments in Palm Harbor
310 Oceanview
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

310 Oceanview

310 Oceanview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

310 Oceanview Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Relaxing, cozy, quiet getaway located in the 5-Star 45+ active community resort of Sun Valley Estates which is located within 5 minutes of Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Enjoy the convenience of sandy white Golf Coast beaches only 5 miles from your driveway!! Breathtaking sunsets. Home is located off US Hwy 19 N, where you find a plethora of restaurants, entertainment, and shopping within minutes. Dog Park, Nature Trails, and BBQ Shelters located across street at Lake Tarpon.

Home offers open LR/DR concept with large flat screened TV, inclusive of cable and High Speed WiFi Internet access. Florida Lani Sun Room lined with windows and separately controlled A/C unit. Fully equipped kitchen with oven, stove, refrigerator, and microwave; completely furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bath home. Bring a toothbrush and pack lightly, Laundry Room with full sized Washer/Dryer included. King Sized bed in Master Bedroom & Queen Sized bed in Guest Room both with with high-end mattresses for a restful nights sleep. All linens, dishes, utensils & amenities provided. Price includes all utilities, water, sewage, trash, electric, WiFi, internet and premium cable. New BBQ Gas Grill on patio.

SEASONAL: Winter Season: Prefer extended months stays 3-6 months, but flexible. Monthly Rate @

STANDARD RATES: Monthly Rate @

**OPEN TO LONG-TERM LEASE**

For your convenience, Ive included a link to our community that includes tabs of Property / Amenities / Neighborhood. I reside in the community myself and find its personality to be very warm, welcoming, accommodating, and artsy.

This unit is #310 and located a very short walk from the Clubhouse, on the lane directly facing the Clubhouse and close by amenities. Sun Valleys Clubhouse includes a Resort-style Heated In-Ground pool area with Aquatics Classes, Fitness Center, Shuffleboard, Pool Table, Library, large BBQ grill, large seated gathering area in an auditorium with regularly scheduled activities such as Karaoke, Line Dancing, Bingo, Arts & Crafts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Oceanview have any available units?
310 Oceanview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Oceanview have?
Some of 310 Oceanview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Oceanview currently offering any rent specials?
310 Oceanview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Oceanview pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Oceanview is pet friendly.
Does 310 Oceanview offer parking?
No, 310 Oceanview does not offer parking.
Does 310 Oceanview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Oceanview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Oceanview have a pool?
Yes, 310 Oceanview has a pool.
Does 310 Oceanview have accessible units?
No, 310 Oceanview does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Oceanview have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Oceanview does not have units with dishwashers.
