310 Oceanview

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Relaxing, cozy, quiet getaway located in the 5-Star 45+ active community resort of Sun Valley Estates which is located within 5 minutes of Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Enjoy the convenience of sandy white Golf Coast beaches only 5 miles from your driveway!! Breathtaking sunsets. Home is located off US Hwy 19 N, where you find a plethora of restaurants, entertainment, and shopping within minutes. Dog Park, Nature Trails, and BBQ Shelters located across street at Lake Tarpon.



Home offers open LR/DR concept with large flat screened TV, inclusive of cable and High Speed WiFi Internet access. Florida Lani Sun Room lined with windows and separately controlled A/C unit. Fully equipped kitchen with oven, stove, refrigerator, and microwave; completely furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bath home. Bring a toothbrush and pack lightly, Laundry Room with full sized Washer/Dryer included. King Sized bed in Master Bedroom & Queen Sized bed in Guest Room both with with high-end mattresses for a restful nights sleep. All linens, dishes, utensils & amenities provided. Price includes all utilities, water, sewage, trash, electric, WiFi, internet and premium cable. New BBQ Gas Grill on patio.



SEASONAL: Winter Season: Prefer extended months stays 3-6 months, but flexible. Monthly Rate @



STANDARD RATES: Monthly Rate @



**OPEN TO LONG-TERM LEASE**



For your convenience, Ive included a link to our community that includes tabs of Property / Amenities / Neighborhood. I reside in the community myself and find its personality to be very warm, welcoming, accommodating, and artsy.



This unit is #310 and located a very short walk from the Clubhouse, on the lane directly facing the Clubhouse and close by amenities. Sun Valleys Clubhouse includes a Resort-style Heated In-Ground pool area with Aquatics Classes, Fitness Center, Shuffleboard, Pool Table, Library, large BBQ grill, large seated gathering area in an auditorium with regularly scheduled activities such as Karaoke, Line Dancing, Bingo, Arts & Crafts.