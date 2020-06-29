All apartments in Palm Harbor
3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD
3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD

3009 Landmark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Landmark Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landmark Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful ground floor and end unit 2bed/2 bath home with attached garage accessable from the house, also has a Florida room and no stairs. The community pool and spa are directly in front of this unit. Light and bright end unit also has a wood burning fireplace in the living room, slate floors in the living areas, laminate in the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and crown molding throughout. Top of the line GE appliances. Utility room and washer and dryer are inside the home and there is extra storage. Ceiling fans throughout including the garage and Florida room. The garage floor has a nonstick coating and there is a custom storage closet. The association provides and is included in the rent;water,sewer,trash, basic cable, lawn maintenance, community pool/spa,clubhouse, tennis courts, exterior pest control, and building exterior. Short drive to the beaches, and 25 minutes to Tampa International airport. ***Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, tenant insurance,application fee. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Association approval required. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have any available units?
3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
