3009 LANDMARK BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful ground floor and end unit 2bed/2 bath home with attached garage accessable from the house, also has a Florida room and no stairs. The community pool and spa are directly in front of this unit. Light and bright end unit also has a wood burning fireplace in the living room, slate floors in the living areas, laminate in the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and crown molding throughout. Top of the line GE appliances. Utility room and washer and dryer are inside the home and there is extra storage. Ceiling fans throughout including the garage and Florida room. The garage floor has a nonstick coating and there is a custom storage closet. The association provides and is included in the rent;water,sewer,trash, basic cable, lawn maintenance, community pool/spa,clubhouse, tennis courts, exterior pest control, and building exterior. Short drive to the beaches, and 25 minutes to Tampa International airport. ***Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, tenant insurance,application fee. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Association approval required. Professionally managed.