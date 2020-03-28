All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE

2990 Bonaventure Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2990 Bonaventure Cir, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bonaventure

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
NEWLY RENOVATED PALM HARBOR CONDO - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT - 2 Full bedrooms with 2 full baths. Kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and a pantry. There is counter seating between kitchen and dining area which is open to the living room with a fireplace and windows that allow nice natural lighting. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and private bath. Sit outside and enjoy your screened lanai that includes a storage closet and washer/dryer hookups. The community is beautifully maintained and includes assigned parking plus plenty of extra guest parking. Community amenities offer a large pool, separate heated spa, sauna and exercise & fitness room. The location is ideal and convenient with great schools, plenty of restaurants & shopping with Westfield Countryside Mall, Bealls Outlet and Publix all near by. Water/Sewer/Trash included - No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have any available units?
2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
