2990 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED PALM HARBOR CONDO - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT - 2 Full bedrooms with 2 full baths. Kitchen upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets and a pantry. There is counter seating between kitchen and dining area which is open to the living room with a fireplace and windows that allow nice natural lighting. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and private bath. Sit outside and enjoy your screened lanai that includes a storage closet and washer/dryer hookups. The community is beautifully maintained and includes assigned parking plus plenty of extra guest parking. Community amenities offer a large pool, separate heated spa, sauna and exercise & fitness room. The location is ideal and convenient with great schools, plenty of restaurants & shopping with Westfield Countryside Mall, Bealls Outlet and Publix all near by. Water/Sewer/Trash included - No Pets.