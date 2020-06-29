2975 KENMORE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 2975 Kenmore Pl Palm Harbor FL 34684

This lovely home is situated in a 55+ community. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance and walkway, and a spacious lawn that warps around the entire home, while the backyard is complete with a gorgeous sunroom and a surrounding wooded landscape. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances. There is ample amounts of room for making long-lasting memories with this open floorplan, and the bedrooms offer the best places to relax in privacy after a long day. Make this your home and apply today!