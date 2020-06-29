All apartments in Palm Harbor
2975 KENMORE PLACE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

2975 KENMORE PLACE

2975 Kenmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

2975 Kenmore Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2975 Kenmore Pl Palm Harbor FL 34684
This lovely home is situated in a 55+ community. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance and walkway, and a spacious lawn that warps around the entire home, while the backyard is complete with a gorgeous sunroom and a surrounding wooded landscape. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances. There is ample amounts of room for making long-lasting memories with this open floorplan, and the bedrooms offer the best places to relax in privacy after a long day. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have any available units?
2975 KENMORE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have?
Some of 2975 KENMORE PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 KENMORE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2975 KENMORE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 KENMORE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2975 KENMORE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2975 KENMORE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 KENMORE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have a pool?
No, 2975 KENMORE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2975 KENMORE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 KENMORE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2975 KENMORE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

