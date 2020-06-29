2975 KENMORE PLACE

Amenities
Welcome to 2975 Kenmore Pl Palm Harbor FL 34684
This lovely home is situated in a 55+ community. The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance and walkway, and a spacious lawn that warps around the entire home, while the backyard is complete with a gorgeous sunroom and a surrounding wooded landscape. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with all-white cabinetry and updated appliances. There is ample amounts of room for making long-lasting memories with this open floorplan, and the bedrooms offer the best places to relax in privacy after a long day. Make this your home and apply today!