Spacious Villa, Corner unit, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the desirable community of Beacon Grove. Split floor plan, open layout great for entertaining, Nicely updated, granite countertop, plus a new dishwasher, Floors are ceramic tile. The community features a wonderful clubhouse and 2 pools! Located in the A+ Palm Harbor school zone, and convenient to shopping, restaurants and medical care. No Pets allowed. First Month, Last Month and Deposit required to move in.