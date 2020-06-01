2945 GROVEWOOD BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board

Welcome to the centrally located community of Villas of Beacon Groves in Palm Harbor! This wonderful villa offers 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. The entire villa has been freshly painted in addition to the upgrades, such as vaulted ceilings. The gorgeous kitchen features lots of cabinets, newer stainless appliances and a breakfast area for meals. There is pristine tile in the wet areas and laminate flooring in the living areas. The bedrooms have brand newer carpet. The huge living room is open to the large dining room. The master retreat is just the place to retire after a long day, with a huge walk in closet and a stunning bath with shower. The 2nd bath is just as nice. The convenient laundry area with the washer and dryer is in the bonus room, which could double as an office. New A/C installed 2 years ago! The community features 2 pools, a clubhouse, and shuffleboard. Just 40 minutes to Tampa International Airport and just 20 minutes to the Gulf beaches, the location is perfect! Take advantage of the top rated Palm Harbor Schools, shopping, restaurants and bus access on US 19, just down the block!