Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

2945 GROVEWOOD BOULEVARD

2945 Grovewood Blvd
Location

2945 Grovewood Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
Welcome to the centrally located community of Villas of Beacon Groves in Palm Harbor! This wonderful villa offers 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. The entire villa has been freshly painted in addition to the upgrades, such as vaulted ceilings. The gorgeous kitchen features lots of cabinets, newer stainless appliances and a breakfast area for meals. There is pristine tile in the wet areas and laminate flooring in the living areas. The bedrooms have brand newer carpet. The huge living room is open to the large dining room. The master retreat is just the place to retire after a long day, with a huge walk in closet and a stunning bath with shower. The 2nd bath is just as nice. The convenient laundry area with the washer and dryer is in the bonus room, which could double as an office. New A/C installed 2 years ago! The community features 2 pools, a clubhouse, and shuffleboard. Just 40 minutes to Tampa International Airport and just 20 minutes to the Gulf beaches, the location is perfect! Take advantage of the top rated Palm Harbor Schools, shopping, restaurants and bus access on US 19, just down the block!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

