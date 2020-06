Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

End unit in park like setting in desirable Countryside area. Very light and bright with large windows. Ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen has new refrigerator, pantry and ample cupboard space. Inside laundry with stackable washer/dryer on second floor in between 2 large bedrooms. Full upstairs bath has double vanities. Patio off living room with no rear neighbors. Community Pool. Trash and lawn care included in rent. Small pet with owner approval and fee.

Available immediately.