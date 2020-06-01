2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! This home is manicured and has stunning curb appeal. The kitchen has ample counter space, crisp ivory cabinets, and sleek updated appliances. The entryway has beautiful ceramic tile flooring leading into the living room which features hardwood flooring, making this home low-maintenance and clean. All bedrooms are carpeted and equipped with ceiling fans for your convenience. The backyard is fully fenced, and features a screened-in porch, perfect for entertaining guests! Make this your home and apply today!