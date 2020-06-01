All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE

2896 Windridge Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2896 Windridge Oaks Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cobbs Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! This home is manicured and has stunning curb appeal. The kitchen has ample counter space, crisp ivory cabinets, and sleek updated appliances. The entryway has beautiful ceramic tile flooring leading into the living room which features hardwood flooring, making this home low-maintenance and clean. All bedrooms are carpeted and equipped with ceiling fans for your convenience. The backyard is fully fenced, and features a screened-in porch, perfect for entertaining guests! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2896 WINDRIDGE OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

