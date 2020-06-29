2842 Countrybrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill

Bright, open and airy floor plan with two-sided fireplace accommodating the large family room and adjacent dining area. Opens up via pocket sliders to a fully screened porch with built in BBQ/cooking area. Dining room also has a pass-through/bar seating window to the large kitchen with updated appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space having a sliding window to the outdoor barbecue. Large Master bedroom with ensuite with cathedral ceilings opens to the patio via pocket sliders. Large walk in closet, separate linen closet across from the dual sink with lots of cabinet storage and vanity area. Private commode and large shower. Large 2nd bedroom with adjacent bathroom with bathtub and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer. Covered carport for 1, open parking in non-covered areas. Many community amenities include screened pool and entertainment areas inside and outside. Basic Cable, Trash and Water are all included in the monthly rent. Unfortunately Dogs are not allowed in the complex but Cats are welcome with a pet deposit.