2842 Countrybrook Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:54 PM

2842 Countrybrook Drive

2842 Countrybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Countrybrook Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Bright, open and airy floor plan with two-sided fireplace accommodating the large family room and adjacent dining area. Opens up via pocket sliders to a fully screened porch with built in BBQ/cooking area. Dining room also has a pass-through/bar seating window to the large kitchen with updated appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space having a sliding window to the outdoor barbecue. Large Master bedroom with ensuite with cathedral ceilings opens to the patio via pocket sliders. Large walk in closet, separate linen closet across from the dual sink with lots of cabinet storage and vanity area. Private commode and large shower. Large 2nd bedroom with adjacent bathroom with bathtub and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer. Covered carport for 1, open parking in non-covered areas. Many community amenities include screened pool and entertainment areas inside and outside. Basic Cable, Trash and Water are all included in the monthly rent. Unfortunately Dogs are not allowed in the complex but Cats are welcome with a pet deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have any available units?
2842 Countrybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have?
Some of 2842 Countrybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Countrybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Countrybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Countrybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 Countrybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Countrybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2842 Countrybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2842 Countrybrook Drive has a pool.
Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 Countrybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Countrybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Countrybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

