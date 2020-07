Amenities

Seasonal rental now available Jan 1st. Nice 2/2/2 with family room for rent in this 55+ community. Turn Key Seasonal Rental available starting January 1, 2020 with 3 months minimum lease. Newly painted exterior and owner is currently improving the interior. Inside laundry room. Tenant to pay all utilities and Cart Path fees if playing golf. Tenant may have use of all amenities of Highland Lakes, 2 pools, club activities, 2 golf courses.