Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

2660 ORANGEWOOD COURT

2660 Orangewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Orangewood Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with 2 Car Garage home ready for new tenants. $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance of lease. $250 Non Refundable PET fee. No utilities are included with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

