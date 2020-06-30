Great location. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with 2 Car Garage home ready for new tenants. $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance of lease. $250 Non Refundable PET fee. No utilities are included with the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2660 ORANGEWOOD COURT have any available units?
2660 ORANGEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.