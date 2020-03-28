2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Pine Ridge subdivision is a 55+ community. This BEAUTIFUL 2/2 unit has been totally refurbished with a new air conditioner and hot water tank. It has been remodeled from the wood ceiling in the kitchen and eating area and all the stainless steel appliances. The wood cabinets are light and bright along with the amazing stone countertops and the backsplash colorful tile design. The best part of the kitchen is the extension of the countertop which can hold 3 countertop breakfast chairs and the pendal like lighting. There also is an eating area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bathroom has a spacious walk in shower.

The unit has wood like flooring throughout. The two bathrooms also have been remodeled. There is nothing to do, but to move in...

The stackable washer and dryer are a big plus. There is a storage area also. This unit is across from the pool and recreation center.