All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N

2655 Pine Ridge Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2655 Pine Ridge Way North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Pine Ridge subdivision is a 55+ community. This BEAUTIFUL 2/2 unit has been totally refurbished with a new air conditioner and hot water tank. It has been remodeled from the wood ceiling in the kitchen and eating area and all the stainless steel appliances. The wood cabinets are light and bright along with the amazing stone countertops and the backsplash colorful tile design. The best part of the kitchen is the extension of the countertop which can hold 3 countertop breakfast chairs and the pendal like lighting. There also is an eating area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bathroom has a spacious walk in shower.
The unit has wood like flooring throughout. The two bathrooms also have been remodeled. There is nothing to do, but to move in...
The stackable washer and dryer are a big plus. There is a storage area also. This unit is across from the pool and recreation center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have any available units?
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have?
Some of 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N offer parking?
No, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N has a pool.
Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have accessible units?
No, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2655 PINE RIDGE WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr
Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg