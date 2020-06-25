All apartments in Palm Harbor
2647 CAMILLE DRIVE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

2647 CAMILLE DRIVE

2647 Camille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Camille Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Highland Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This lovely FURNISHED home is available for rent from May 1st to December 1st and is located in Highland Lakes, a 55+ community. . Kitchen and baths have been updated with granite counters and new cabinets. Wood-look laminate flooring throughout. New A/C unit and appliances. The home has a split floorplan and large screened lanai on back. The home has a 2-car garage, however, owner will be leaving one car in the garage. Tenant will have access to all the Highland Lakes amenities which includes: 27-hole golf course with NO green fees, 2 heated pools, tennis, bocce and pickleball courts, 2 clubhouses and lots of social activities. Pets will be accepted with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 900
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have any available units?
2647 CAMILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2647 CAMILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 CAMILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
