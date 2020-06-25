2647 CAMILLE DRIVE

Amenities
This lovely FURNISHED home is available for rent from May 1st to December 1st and is located in Highland Lakes, a 55+ community. . Kitchen and baths have been updated with granite counters and new cabinets. Wood-look laminate flooring throughout. New A/C unit and appliances. The home has a split floorplan and large screened lanai on back. The home has a 2-car garage, however, owner will be leaving one car in the garage. Tenant will have access to all the Highland Lakes amenities which includes: 27-hole golf course with NO green fees, 2 heated pools, tennis, bocce and pickleball courts, 2 clubhouses and lots of social activities. Pets will be accepted with a non-refundable pet deposit.