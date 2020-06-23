All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

2636 10TH COURT

2636 10th Court · No Longer Available
Location

2636 10th Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Move in ready townhome, close to everything including shopping and restaurants. Open plan kitchen includes refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and full size washer & dryer. Eat in space in kitchen, spacious living room. sliders from kitchen and living space to large, fenced courtyard - fantastic for outdoor living. Half bath/utility room with storage completes the accommodation on the first floor. Second floor has two good bedrooms and two full baths, walk in closet in master, lots of storage both upstairs and down. Garbage included in monthly rent. First months rent, and one months rent as security deposit required to move in, following background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 10TH COURT have any available units?
2636 10TH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 10TH COURT have?
Some of 2636 10TH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 10TH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2636 10TH COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 10TH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2636 10TH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2636 10TH COURT offer parking?
No, 2636 10TH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2636 10TH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 10TH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 10TH COURT have a pool?
No, 2636 10TH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2636 10TH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2636 10TH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 10TH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 10TH COURT has units with dishwashers.
