2636 10TH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

Move in ready townhome, close to everything including shopping and restaurants. Open plan kitchen includes refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and full size washer & dryer. Eat in space in kitchen, spacious living room. sliders from kitchen and living space to large, fenced courtyard - fantastic for outdoor living. Half bath/utility room with storage completes the accommodation on the first floor. Second floor has two good bedrooms and two full baths, walk in closet in master, lots of storage both upstairs and down. Garbage included in monthly rent. First months rent, and one months rent as security deposit required to move in, following background and credit check.