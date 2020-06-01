2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S

Amenities

55+ second floor condo with pond views in Pine Ridge of Palm Harbor! Lots of natural light for this second floor condo with screened porch off the livinng area. This condo has new vinyl plank flooring thur out the living area with separate dining space that has a pass thru window into d cozy eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances. Stackable washer/dryer located in the kitchen space. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, master bath with tiled shower. Active 55+ community with Clubhouse, community heated pool and spa, shuffleboard court and walking paths around the community. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, internet, basic cable included. The owner may consider one small pet with pet fee.