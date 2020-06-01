All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S

2575 Pine Ridge Way South · No Longer Available
Palm Harbor
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2575 Pine Ridge Way South, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
55+ second floor condo with pond views in Pine Ridge of Palm Harbor! Lots of natural light for this second floor condo with screened porch off the livinng area. This condo has new vinyl plank flooring thur out the living area with separate dining space that has a pass thru window into d cozy eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances. Stackable washer/dryer located in the kitchen space. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, master bath with tiled shower. Active 55+ community with Clubhouse, community heated pool and spa, shuffleboard court and walking paths around the community. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, internet, basic cable included. The owner may consider one small pet with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have any available units?
2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have?
Some of 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S offer parking?
No, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S has a pool.
Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have accessible units?
No, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2575 PINE RIDGE WAY S has units with dishwashers.

