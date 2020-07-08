All apartments in Palm Harbor
2521 SILVERBACK COURT.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

2521 SILVERBACK COURT

2521 Silverback Ct · (813) 839-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2521 Silverback Ct, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous town house is located in the very desirable, gated, Tarpon Ridge community. Built in 2013, this property offers a downstairs master bedroom, a screened in lanai, soaring high ceilings in the living room and an upstairs loft which is enormous! Use it as an entertainment center, an office or both, it’s so roomy. Both guest rooms are very spacious. Plenty of room for a king sized bed. Tarpon Ridge offers a low maintenance, well manicured, & extremely well kept gated, community. It is located just minutes from Lake Tarpon, the Pinellas Trail, the Tarpon Springs sponge docks, 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 20 min. to St. Petersburg Airport & 35 min. from Clearwater Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have any available units?
2521 SILVERBACK COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have?
Some of 2521 SILVERBACK COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 SILVERBACK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2521 SILVERBACK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 SILVERBACK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT offers parking.
Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have a pool?
No, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 SILVERBACK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 SILVERBACK COURT has units with dishwashers.

