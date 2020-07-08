2521 SILVERBACK COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous town house is located in the very desirable, gated, Tarpon Ridge community. Built in 2013, this property offers a downstairs master bedroom, a screened in lanai, soaring high ceilings in the living room and an upstairs loft which is enormous! Use it as an entertainment center, an office or both, it’s so roomy. Both guest rooms are very spacious. Plenty of room for a king sized bed. Tarpon Ridge offers a low maintenance, well manicured, & extremely well kept gated, community. It is located just minutes from Lake Tarpon, the Pinellas Trail, the Tarpon Springs sponge docks, 45 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 20 min. to St. Petersburg Airport & 35 min. from Clearwater Beach.