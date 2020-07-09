2422 HOUNDS TRAIL

Amenities

This Palm Harbor gem is polished from top to bottom. The immaculately kept interior comes with a well appointed kitchen with a breakfast bar, newer stove, newer dishwasher and reverse osmosis water system. The spacious great room offers vaulted ceilings with plant shelves and an abundance of natural light. Wood blinds, California closets and a whole house water conditioning system are just a few of the finishing touches that have been added to this well-maintained home. The outside of the property is equally as move-in ready with an oversized all-season porch with new windows and sliders overlooking a paved patio and a perfectly manicured lawn with updated landscaping. A newer roof with gutters, A/C unit and hot water heater have been updated within the two years. The list of upgrades and finishing touches goes on and on…nothing has been forgotten in this beautiful villa. Situated near excellent Palm Harbor schools, plentiful restaurants and night-life and numerous green spaces and walking trails, this house is to rent!