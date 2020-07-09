All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

2422 HOUNDS TRAIL

2422 Hounds Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Hounds Trail, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
This Palm Harbor gem is polished from top to bottom. The immaculately kept interior comes with a well appointed kitchen with a breakfast bar, newer stove, newer dishwasher and reverse osmosis water system. The spacious great room offers vaulted ceilings with plant shelves and an abundance of natural light. Wood blinds, California closets and a whole house water conditioning system are just a few of the finishing touches that have been added to this well-maintained home. The outside of the property is equally as move-in ready with an oversized all-season porch with new windows and sliders overlooking a paved patio and a perfectly manicured lawn with updated landscaping. A newer roof with gutters, A/C unit and hot water heater have been updated within the two years. The list of upgrades and finishing touches goes on and on…nothing has been forgotten in this beautiful villa. Situated near excellent Palm Harbor schools, plentiful restaurants and night-life and numerous green spaces and walking trails, this house is to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have any available units?
2422 HOUNDS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have?
Some of 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2422 HOUNDS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL offer parking?
No, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have a pool?
No, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 HOUNDS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

