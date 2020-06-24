2416 Hounds Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bfd18a5029 ---- 2/2 Beautiful Townhome in Fox Lake!!! Gorgeous courtyard setting embodies the serenity and charm of this lush community. Tons of natural lighting drenching this beautiful home with its wood and tile flooring. An abundance of cupboard and counter space in your kitchen meant for the culinary expert in the family. Take advantage of your breakfast bar or enjoy the quaint sitting area available in the kitchen. Glide effortlessly into the open yet large living/dining room combo. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans and functional chandelier adding additional ambience in this already beautiful home with its built-in decorator shelves. Spacious master suite that could support your king-sized furniture with large walk in closets. Immaculate master bathroom with walk-in shower and abundant counter space!! Notice the recurring theme in this home with its tons of space and ambiance waiting for your personal touches. Remaining bedroom and bathroom are as spacious as the masters. Screened and covered oversized lanai with full sized washer and dryer for your personal use, lets not forget your personal storage closet as well. Mature landscaping for the naturalist to enjoy. No rear neighbors!!Water, sewer, trash and lawn included in this rental rate. Pet friendly with current vaccinations and licenses. Lounge poolside after playing a set of tennis or enjoy the close proximity to all major/local shopping outlets!! Alderman, US 19, Belcher Rd to name a few of the major highways and close to you or you can use public transit!!Available NOW!!!! Ceramic Tile Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Sewer Included In Rent Trash Included In Rent Washer/Dryer In Unit