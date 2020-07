Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

High and dry. Popular north county location with quick access to beaches and major commuter connections. Three bedroom / two bath home with one-car garage. Tiled living areas, updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, covered outside patio and a fully fenced yard. Reasonably priced to meet your housing needs. Zoned for Sutherland Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Palm Harbor University High.