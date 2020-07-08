All apartments in Palm Harbor
236 N MAPLE AVENUE.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

236 N MAPLE AVENUE

236 Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

236 Maple Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, Bright & Beautiful! Clean, Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage with Fenced Backyard! Great Room Floorplan! White Crown Molding! Eat In Kitchen! Neutral Tile Throughout! No Carpet! Freshly Painted! White Faux Wood Blinds Throughout! Split Bedroom! Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms! Washer & Dryer Included! Great Location! Fish and Community Boat Access to Lake Tarpon! Across from World Renowned Innisbrook Golf & Country Club! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Schools! Won't Last! Must See Inside to Appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
236 N MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 236 N MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 N MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
236 N MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 N MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 236 N MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 N MAPLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

