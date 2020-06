Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Completely furnished split plan two bedroom with ensuite master bedroom which includes soaking spa tub. Vaulted ceilings for a spacious feeling. Beautiful counters and cabinets throughout. Screened in patio and nearby pool. Washer and dryer inside. There is a one car attached garage and the location is great for peaceful enjoyment. No pets and no smoking.